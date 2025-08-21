HEADLINE.

Lions… You know what just happened?

YES ANOTHER CON-JOB ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

Let’s break this down. Key Clauses of this Paper Deal.

15% tariff on most EU goods (a blanket duty).

Exemptions… Natural resources not produced in the US. Aircraft & parts. Generic pharmaceuticals. For this, the EU commits to buy more US LNG (natural gas) and AI chips.

Why is this a Fraud?

Corporate Benefits. This fake FRAUD deal was engineered by multinational corporations, (CAN I SEE YOUR SHOCKED FACE?) And not to protect US workers.

Proof?

LNG exports benefits energy giants (Chevron, Cheniere, etc.), not the average household. AI chips benefits Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and US corporate giants, while leaving US consumers paying higher costs for tech.

Tariffs Passed to Consumers… A “15% tariff” is nothing but a hidden tax on American families. Importers pass the tariff cost onto retailers, retailers pass it to buyers. Result? Inflationary pressure. We the People pay more for everyday European goods (appliances, cars, food products, etc.).

No Reindustrialization Clause (WHICH WE WERE PROMISED...)

This fraud-deal con-job doesn’t require the EU to open plants in the US or hire American workers. Instead, it just redirects flows… Europe buys energy/chips and the US sends money back to corporations. ZERO structural change for the US middle class. No relief to wages, no lower prices, no debt reduction.

Lions…

This is not a deal for the People of America, it’s a balancing act for Babylon’s corporations. FULL-STOP.

Europe keeps access, US corporations sell LNG and AI chips.

American households? They pay higher prices, eat the inflation, and get no new jobs.

GM