Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta's avatar
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta
1h

The only thing missing here is the a video of Trump doing his dance now called the 🌮 dance

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BC's avatar
BC
1h

I love the fact that when you put a video out on youtube and I get that alert first but I stay calm and I wait until you upload it on the Freedom Platform so I don't have to get the commercials on youtube 😃💯 Love it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture