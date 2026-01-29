WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened ‌by ​the most in nearly 34 ‌years.

The trade gap increased 94.6% to $56.8 billion, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis ​and Census ⁠Bureau said on Thursday. The percentage change was the largest since March 1992. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would rise to $40.5 billion.

AMERICA IS IN FULL-ON COLLAPSE…

Lions! This isn't just a trade number!!!!! It's a snapshot of an empire that has shifted from making things to financializing everything! Real production out. Paper claims in…

And Lions… paper claims only hold value as long as the world still believes in them.

