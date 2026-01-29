FREEFALL... The U.S. Trade Deficit Widened By The Most In 34 years...
From Greg M
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened by the most in nearly 34 years.
The trade gap increased 94.6% to $56.8 billion, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said on Thursday. The percentage change was the largest since March 1992. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would rise to $40.5 billion.
AMERICA IS IN FULL-ON COLLAPSE…
Lions! This isn’t just a trade number!!!!! It’s a snapshot of an empire that has shifted from making things to financializing everything! Just as I n I have spoken about 100000000000X. Financialization. Click HERE. Real production out. Paper claims in…
And Lions… paper claims only hold value as long as the world still believes in them.
GM
Trump definitely selling tickets to the slaughter house
We are really good at making debt, going nowhere but down. Not only do we not produce as insane consumers, but we pissed off the world. They don't want our stuff. Can we blame them?