French Banks Raided. Including HSBC Holdings HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale GLE, and BNP Paribas BNP.
From Greg M
French prosecutors raid banks over dividend tax evasion allegations. The prosecutor confirmed a report in Le Monde that said the banks that were raided were: Click: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/french-prosecutors-raid-banks-over-dividend-tax-evasion-allegations-c703f85?mod=mw_latestnews
