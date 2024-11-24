Friday Night. First HYPERSONIC BALLISTIC Missile Attack. Russia/Ukraine War Escalates.
From Greg M
Lions.
There are multiple reports of Russia now using so called unstoppable “hypersonic” missiles to strike targets inside Ukraine this past Friday night. (War is escalating)
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will keep using its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat.
NATO to convene “emergency” talks” to discuss this new threat.
