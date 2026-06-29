From "Annihilation" To "Stand Down" in 24Hours.
From Greg M
Lions. The US has agreed to halt military strikes on Iran with a US official saying both sides would cease “kinetic activity.”
Markets will likely like the headline short term because “stand down” lowers immediate war premium fear.
THE PAPER CEASEFIRE IS BEING PATCHED AGAIN, BUT THE WAR FALLOUT PIPELINE IS ALREADY LOADED.
GM
Lions. If you have not yet. Read this below.
War on the weekend and peace on weak days. Pattern recognition.
Why would anyone take Trump or these clowns in Washington as Credible. I would think the whole arab nations, China, Russia would of had enough of us and Europe. I think its about to happen and this Kessler Effect puts them out of operation on drones. No Drones different game.