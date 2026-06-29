Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
19m

War on the weekend and peace on weak days. Pattern recognition.

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George Venner's avatar
George Venner
18m

Why would anyone take Trump or these clowns in Washington as Credible. I would think the whole arab nations, China, Russia would of had enough of us and Europe. I think its about to happen and this Kessler Effect puts them out of operation on drones. No Drones different game.

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