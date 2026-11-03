Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John's avatar
John
10m

Trump = f tard

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Tony D's avatar
Tony D
21m

Maybe weapons contacts have a “ must use by date” and those weapons had to be used so the contractors could collect- war is just a profit machine for the people in and around these deals .

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