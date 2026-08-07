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Richard Marks's avatar
Richard Marks
30m

My opinion.

Once all the dust settles and hopefully not of the radioactive kind. The region will accept Iranian stewardship of the strait. I don’t see Iran imposing ridiculous rates either. That would be counterproductive in my estimation. Why shouldn’t they get paid. We in the USA extract payment in forms of tariffs. Whether it’s from the source or the end user. Heck we even rebate them to those select few apparently.

Iran/Persia has a 4000 year history. They are a sophisticated industrious people and short of the West’s demonization and fruitless demonetization will survive and how they comport themselves largely depends on the level of earned respect we acknowledge. Maybe a new administration with a President who behaves with statesmanship forges a better future. I can think of very few other than a Colonel Douglas Macgregor if he’ll run.

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carole doerr's avatar
carole doerr
32m

Trump is in the process of introducing trackable money--STABLE COINS. I am sure that this is Bessent's idea. He brought down the English currency.

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