Lions, let us begin with this and there is no way to sugarcoat it.

The United States has suffered a major loss. But with that comes great opportunity.

Washington/Trump entered this conflict insisting that Iran could not be allowed to control, regulate, or extract concessions from traffic through the strait.

Here we are five months later, Iran’s government remains standing. Its ability to restrict the strait has not been broken, and negotiations are centered on whether Iran will receive formal oversight of vessels entering the Persian Gulf.

MAJOR LEY POINT. Lions. That is not Iran accepting US terms. That is the US negotiating around Iranian leverage. And whether political officials admit it or not, the financial system is already beginning to price the consequences.

The first economic consequence is this, and it carries a permanent risk premium.

Iran has demonstrated before the world that it can interrupt flow despite overwhelming American military superiority… at least from the standpoint of being able to drop more bombs.

But that, “who can drop the most bombs” kind of warfare is outdated, laughably so now… and that fact has been demonstrated before the world.

Moreover, US adversaries/and allies have found America’s Achilles Heel.

This proposed “arrangement” not only puts Iran in a position of power, with major US concessions, but its shifts power to the Middle East and away from the US. And the world is watching.

The second consequence… energy inflation becomes structurally harder to control.

MAJOR KEY POINT. A sustained reopening under any proposal would likely push crude lower initially. Gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, freight, fertilizer, plastics, food production, and manufacturing costs would all benefit. But the conflict has inserted a lasting geopolitical premium into energy prices. (AND THAT WILL NOT GO AWAY).

Lions. That matters BIG because “energy inflation” does not remain confined to the gasoline pump as we have discussed MULTIPLE times. Instead, it moves through everything. Production costs rise. Food costs rise. Households lose purchasing power.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions, that’s why the immediate fix is to EMERGENTLY return purchasing power to the currency. (This ONE thing would be a gamechanger as we have also discussed multiple times).

The fact still remains. The Federal Reserve can influence demand/increase or decrease purchasing power by changing interest rates. But It cannot print crude oil, insure a tanker, clear a minefield, or guarantee passage through waterways.

FACT…. economic growth/the economy itself, and the middle class household, will weaken while energy driven inflation remains elevated.

The third consequence……… higher yields become more dangerous for US debt.

Currently US debt is HYPER-ballooning and its certainly no secret. That mechanism is allowing for the stock market to trade on higher multiples.

Now. The “other side of the sword” for raising rates and returning purchasing power to the currency would also force massive cuts to government spending.

That means that initially the economy would take a hit BUT… it would be rebuilding from a much stronger base.

Lions with that, higher rates combined with vast spending cuts would hit the stock market like a sledgehammer.

But the system is already feeding on itself.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. Lets put this into perspective. Currently America desperately needs cheap capital/lower rates to maintain an illusion of functionality. Maintaining this illusion, is a wrecking machine for our country, its economy, and its middle class… but it sure helps the stock market and further fosters the Cantillon Effect. (WATCH THIS SHOT VIDEO BELOW).

The fourth consequence.

MAJOR KEY POINT. America’s loss to Iran WILL shake CONfidence in US credibility… and that will hit the dollar AND US debt longer term.

Shorter term, the dollar could get a boost but, as a result of what will play out as a massive world powershift and restructuring, nations will not want to hold dollars, and will shun US debt.

With that.. The US Dollar Reserve Currency Status Is Now Under Greater Threat.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. When America must borrow vastly more, exponentially, not only does the dollar purchasing power drop, this mechanism will serve as a wakeup call for nations to diversify faster away from the dollar. (Raising rates emergently, NOW, would change that. But don’t count on that happening).

The fifth consequence. Gulf states will accelerate their strategic diversification.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are RIGHT NOW creating new alliances between nations. Again, this is just one part of the powershift fallout from the US losing this war.

Lions this war has taught Gulf States and the US, a brutal lesson.

American “protection” has come under serious question.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. Now Gulf states will “hedge” more aggressively through improved relations with Iran, increased Chinese trade and investment, independent defense capacity (happening now).

Diversified payment systems will also happen as a result. AND reduced willingness for nations to host or help facilitate future American wars.

Lions. This is the regional restructuring now underway. YES. ITS ALREADY HAPPENING.

The sixth consequence. Markets become increasingly divided.

The immediate market response to any agreement, EVEN IF IT PUTS IRAN IN FULL CONTROL, would be straightforward as we discussed yesterday as follows.

Oil: lower.

Inflation expectations: lower.

Treasury yields: initially lower.

Stocks: higher.

Broad equities: relief rally.

Markets may celebrate the removal of the immediate crisis while simultaneously investing for the next one. (Count on it. Be it a false flag event or some other outlier).

The seventh consequence… the American consumer pays for strategic failure.

MAJOR KEY POINT. The economic burden does not remain in Washington or on Wall Street.

It reaches YOU directly.

Households are being FORCED to absorb geopolitical inflation, PLANETARY DEBT EXPANSION, dollar devaluation, all while employment opportunity is becoming increasingly scarce.

Lions. The US job market has stopped moving at the exact moment all these dynamics are changing. (Click HERE).

The hidden opportunity

Lions. There is, however, a great opportunity inside this loss.

America could accept that military domination has failed and begin constructing a different relationship with the region. Not surrender. Not weakness.

A change in doctrine.

MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. The United States could, and should, move away from “permanent war” and refocus on, restoring foreign relations, diplomatic normalization, and economic competition instead of military coercion. (Does that sound about right to you?)

LIONS FINAL MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. America’s loss here could therefore become a new beginning.

If Washington instead treats a settlement/arrangement/proposed agreement as a temporary pause, rebuilds its weapons inventories, and returns later… seeking the same unattainable objectives, then the opportunity will be lost….

And the next confrontation may be even more expensive.

(LIONS. I OPENED SOURCED THIS. SO PLEASE SHARE IT, COPY AND PASTE IT, RESTACK IT. GET IT OUT THERE).

GM