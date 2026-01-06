Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BumbleBee's avatar
BumbleBee
6h

America has now become today’s Sparta.

Look at how things ended for them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David S.'s avatar
David S.
6h

They will continue to double down on their failures. They will do anything to keep the current system going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture