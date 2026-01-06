Lions…

(CNBC)- Trump is now stating that he is “very serious” about acquiring the Arctic island. A day earlier, he told reporters that the U.S. needs Greenland to bolster its national security. He was speaking after Washington launched a military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

Lions… let’s break this one down.

Currently liquidity in the Greenland Treasury fell to a critically low level in the second half of last year.

Trump acquiring Greenland, will further exacerbate the need for VAST US debt expansion moreover, any US involvement implies ongoing, and open ended commitments… including security, infrastructure, AND stabilization.

KEY POINT. Economics and Finance 101 Dictates. When risk rises, bond buyers demand more yield (term premium) = more issuance pressure = MORE DEBT.

Permanent Intervention.

Lions, what is evolving, or devolving depending on your perspective, is permanent intervention to expand what is now America as a debt-expansion regime.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Venezuela, and now potentially Greenland, IS NOT just, (or even really about) resources.

KEY POINT. Forget the politics for a second… ‘The System” must find, and will create, ANY reason/lie/deception to expand the debt. PERIOD!

Lions. And as I have said for years, EVEN THE THINGS OF NIGHTMARES.

KEY POINT. Anyone who believes the LIE/PROPAGANDA that this is really just about resources, (or even US strategic military interests), has frankly drank WAY too much Kool-Aid.

FOR THE MARKETS. When geopolitics escalates AS IT IS NOW, the bond market reacts by demanding a higher yield BUT… now with massively artificially suppressed rates, it will be the Fed/Treasury complex buying it ALL. This mechanism in turn creates even more fake, non-productive liquidity/debt support to keep the funding windows open. FULL-STOP. Its an economic wrecking machine.

KEY POINT. Now here’s the key detail people are missing… Greenland itself is already under enormous fiscal stress. Greenland’s treasury liquidity fell to a critically low level last year, meaning it’s not a cheap “add-on” so to speak.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Any US involvement becomes ongoing commitments to security, infrastructure, and stabilization… permanence. And this is where the Fed/Treasury complex holds ALL the cards.

Lions. We’ve already seen it in the plumbing. Year-end, the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility hit a record draw, tens of billions! To keep funding markets smooth. As we have covered repeatedly. The real risk remains a bond-market stress event that forces intervention again… and again… and again—until the market learns the new rule… support is permanent. DEBT EXPANSION CANNOT STOP AND MUST INCREASE.

And that’s the loop AGAIN! It keeps popping up and it will not stop. Crisis… debt… support… debasement… repeat.

Liquidity in. Purchasing power out. Debt up. Dollar down. Period. AMERICA LOSES.

FINAL KEY POINT. This IS NOT just about Venezuelan and Greenland resources and who gets them, China/Russia. Nor is this really about US strategic interests as Trump states. Currently the US military machine has the capability to strike every square inch of the globe… this IS NO LONGER the 1960’s. This is about VAST debt expansion, dollar devaluation, and rate suppression BY ANY MEANS.

Last Word. The American Debt-Expansion Empire/Regime MUST AND WILL ALLOW THE FED TO INFLATE BY ANY MEANS WHILE SELLING A PLETHORA OF LIES AND DECEPTIONS TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO ARE ALREADY BEING SQUEEZED FROM EVERY POSSIBLE ANGLE!

Lions. Some people will just not wake up, and don’t even expect them to… THEY CANT.

They have lost themselves, their identity, and self worth by getting wrapped up in political lie after political lie... AND BELIEVING THE LIES WHICH HAVE NOW BECOME A RELIGION TO THEM.

BOTTOM LINE.

America is being thrust into an US economic freefall unlike any other in history… by design, and from within.

