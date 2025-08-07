Lions…
I am planning on reaching out to small businesses across America over the next few weeks and asking them if they would be willing to offer a discount to anyone mentioning this Freedom Platform. (Perhaps I will even send out discount coupons for those who subscribe here for specific small businesses). STOP FEEDING THE BEAST! SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES!!!!!
Just so you know as well. I am working on MANY more projects which this platform will support. More food drives, community outreaches, and the like all funded by the platform.
Thinking about joining us? Click HERE.
GM
Great idea! Thank You Greg!!!
Greg, I'd be interested in participating in this. I'm a small business owner - actually a 1 man show! I run a Concierge RV Buying and Selling Service. You can see about me and my service here - https://rvacrossamerica.net/buying-or-selling-a-rv-camper-a-concierge-service/
Essentially, for buyers I serve as a "guide by your side, who also has your back", informing, advising, negotiating and more. For sellers, I write the ad, direct the seller to get me the best photos needed to sell their camper and take the initial calls to sort the "wheat from the chaff" so they only speak with real buyers and not scam artists.
Alan Sills