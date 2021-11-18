Lions and friends….
Looks like I did it again! In my video from this morning I used the word “retarded” more than once, and it certainly did upset more than a few people.
I find it somewhat interesting how some people will get so fired up over a word like “retarded,” but I suppose that is just the way it is….
I did not mean to offend anyone.
GM
Video below.
