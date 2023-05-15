Lions and friends…
Please do share this article.
GM
GLOBAL DEBT AND THE HUMAN BUBBLE.
By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net
Global Debt and The Human Bubble.
“The world’s central banks are responsible for creating a “market” for their product, “currency backed by nothing,” by fostering a population boom and consumers who are dependent on their product.”
GM
The…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.