Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
34m

Shock face on G .. can I get a Duh?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Jeremy Scott's avatar
Jeremy Scott
25mEdited

Arms/Robotics/AI Race

What Have I been saying? We're going into a golden age of production, I can't wait for the PMI to shoot up and end this horrendous bear market we've been in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture