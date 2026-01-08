Global Defense Stocks Are SURGING After Trumps Call To VASTLY Increase U.S. Military Spending.
From Greg M
Lions…
Global defense stocks are surging after Trump calling for a massive $1.5 trillion defense budget in 2027.
Expect a global arms race to develop on the back of this… and a HYPER-U.S. debt expansion cycle beyond anything we ever been seen before.
Currency devaluation will accelerate from here on a grand scale.
Shock face on G .. can I get a Duh?
Arms/Robotics/AI Race
What Have I been saying? We're going into a golden age of production, I can't wait for the PMI to shoot up and end this horrendous bear market we've been in.