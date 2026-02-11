Lions..

I have a question for you…

Read that headline above… now, how many people do you think will believe it in light of this below?

Today’s headline above. Bureau of Labor Statistics says Jan payrolls +130K and unemployment 4.3%.

The same report also admits the 2025 job story was wildly overstated, MASSIVELY… revised down to 181K (from 584K), AND benchmark revisions show payrolls through March 2025 were overcounted by 862K.

(Go ahead, make it up).

GM