Go Ahead... I Dare You. I DARE ANYONE! To Just Try And Make This Up.
From Greg M
Lions..
I have a question for you…
Read that headline above… now, how many people do you think will believe it in light of this below?
Today’s headline above. Bureau of Labor Statistics says Jan payrolls +130K and unemployment 4.3%.
The same report also admits the 2025 job story was wildly overstated, MASSIVELY… revised down to 181K (from 584K), AND benchmark revisions show payrolls through March 2025 were overcounted by 862K.
(Go ahead, make it up).
GM
If this was true I would be feeling a bump up in sales with some of my online businesses. This is not happening at all.
I was just about to post this lol. Trump and the BLS are fabricating the numbers, but I doubt many people believe them (outside of the MAGA cult). These will quietly get revised down next month, and by the end of the year we'll learn that another 1 million jobs never existed 🙄