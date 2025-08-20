Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
6h

I was told that inflation was transitory.

#strange

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
6h

There aren't enough D'uhs in the known universe...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture