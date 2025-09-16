Headline.
According to this new piece of propaganda…
Bessent sees trade deal likely with China before November deadline on reciprocal tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence Tuesday that a trade deal with China is near.
With so-called reciprocal tariffs set to take effect in November, Bessent said during a CNBC interview that he ex…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.