JUST TRY TO MAKE THIS UP. (They do not even TRY to hide it anymore).

The very day after the US Ukraine mineral deal is signed, locking in long-term economic interests, resource access, and rebuilding contracts, JD Vance (supposedly “anti-war,” “populist,” “for the people”) comes out and says…

“This Ukraine Russia war isn’t ending any time soon.”

Translation?

“The war is too profitable to stop.”

What This Really Means.

The U.S. Just Made a 10–15 Year Investment in Ukraine via this so called “mineral deal.” You don’t create a Reconstruction Fund, tie it to rare earth mineral access, and bring in global contractors unless you know the region will be destabilized long enough to justify it.

This Isn’t a War… It’s a New Business Model.

The military aid keeps flowing. The rebuilding contracts are signed. The mineral rights are secured. And now the VP of the US publicly admits, “Yeah, we’re not stopping this.”

They’re not even trying to hide it.

The Deeper Deception…

JD Vance was sold to the people as a Trump-aligned, anti-establishment “America First” voice. A truth-teller about the corruption in D.C. But he’s either just another actor in the play, or he’s been compromised and folded into the beast system like so many others.

Let This Sink In… The U.S. signs a critical resource deal…

The next day, the Vice President of the US extends the war narrative…



We’re not watching history, we’re watching the scam of the century.

