The $TRUMP meme coin rose more than 60% on after the post announced "the most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world," promising the top 220 buyers a private gala dinner with the president on May 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.
Additionally, the top 25 holders would get "an ultra exclusive private VIP reception with the President" as well as a "Special Tour," the announcement said.
A VIP reception with the President!! Goody Goody Gumdrops!! I’d rather stick pins in my eyes.
I guess a narcissist feels no shame.