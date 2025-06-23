HEADLINE…
Everyone? Trump “implores” everyone?
First off… just over the last month, Brent crude oil prices have surged by approximately 19%. So oil prices are not down.
Well perhaps, and I am just speculating, but if Netanyahu and Trump MAYBE stop bombing targets in the Middle East…. YA THINK THAT WOULD HELP BRING OIL PRICES DOWN?
Honestly, this headline …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.