Its comical.

Todays economic news.

US ECONOMY ADDS JUST 12,000 JOBS LAST MONTH. US FACTORY SECTOR FALLS EVEN DEEPER INTO CONTRACTION.

End Result?

STOCKS HIGHER ACROSS THE BOARD!

(Go ahead, make it up!)

GM

