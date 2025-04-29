Share this postGregory’s NewsletterGOING LIVE NOW!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGOING LIVE NOW!From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 29, 202546Share this postGregory’s NewsletterGOING LIVE NOW!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore166ShareGOING LIVE NOW!46Share this postGregory’s NewsletterGOING LIVE NOW!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore166SharePreviousNext
I absolutely and totally LOVE watching trump-voters DESTROYING AMERICA!
Hahahahahahaaaaa! 😈😃👍🥳🎉🤣
A complete failure. He was going to end the war in one day. Now he is involved in three wars.