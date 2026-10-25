Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Claude Rains's avatar
Claude Rains
1d

Gabagool and Braciole are on Trumps menu

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Darren HippiesJah's avatar
Darren HippiesJah
18h

Howdy Just Dropped By To Say Hi :-)

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