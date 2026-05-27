Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
2h

Well it’s just as well that I’m Working Class also known as the working poor ..

I stand with Mannarino .. Les Ranger, Mike 47 and quite a few others . no surrender

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Christopher Kull's avatar
Christopher Kull
2h

fuck goldman sachs they're a part of the problem,these scumbags got a bailout in 2008 while shorting their clients,pieces of shit should be out of business...

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