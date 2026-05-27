Yes Lions… Wall Street is getting more bullish while the middle class household is being squeezed…………. literally to death.

THE MIDDLE CLASS IS GOING EXTINCT. FASTER.

Goldman raised its 2026 S&P 500 target to 8,000. Lions. That is the Great Divergence playing out IN REAL TIME... (click on the link below).

Moreover… the market is FULL-ON SPRAYING ITS SHORTS ORGASMIC over the new Epstein Class Fed. Chair Kevin Warsh.

So yes… expect the S&P 500 to go higher as our country, the middle class, is being erased.

GM