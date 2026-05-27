Goldman Raised Its 2026 S&P 500 Target to 8,000. (Here It Is AGAIN Lions... The Great Divergence Playing Out In REAL TIME).
From Greg M
Yes Lions… Wall Street is getting more bullish while the middle class household is being squeezed…………. literally to death.
THE MIDDLE CLASS IS GOING EXTINCT. FASTER.
Goldman raised its 2026 S&P 500 target to 8,000. Lions. That is the Great Divergence playing out IN REAL TIME... (click on the link below).
Moreover… the market is FULL-ON SPRAYING ITS SHORTS ORGASMIC over the new Epstein Class Fed. Chair Kevin Warsh.
So yes… expect the S&P 500 to go higher as our country, the middle class, is being erased.
GM
Well it’s just as well that I’m Working Class also known as the working poor ..
I stand with Mannarino .. Les Ranger, Mike 47 and quite a few others . no surrender
fuck goldman sachs they're a part of the problem,these scumbags got a bailout in 2008 while shorting their clients,pieces of shit should be out of business...