GOT GOLD? (NOW IS THE TIME TO LOAD UP!) TRUMP SAYS: LETS "MAKE SAUDI ARABIA GREAT AGAIN!" Mannarino
From Greg M
And then they all tell us 911 the Saudi’s were behind it all.. and we all know it was an inside job just like Covid 2020. It’s all one big scam and none of them are ever held accountable.
Amazing the money the US gives to other countries, while our country falls apart. This article is from 2024. This is reality. Protect Americas “most vulnerable” remember that phrase from 2020? It’s truly disgraceful what this country has become. With layoffs expect more homeless Americans.
The Streets: America’s Hidden Retirement Home
America is abandoning too many of its older adults to homelessness.
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2024-04-18/homeless-older-adults-pose-an-american-crisis