MarketWatch-Intel Corp. has agreed to the U.S. government taking a stake in the chip maker, President Donald Trump said Friday, not long after he met with the company’s chief executive after initially calling for him to resign.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Intel has agreed to the U.S. taking a 10% stake in the company.

Now the line between government and mega-corps is GONE, officially.

This is no longer lobbying, no longer subsidies, this is equity ownership. It’s a merger of state and corporation, textbook corporatocracy.

This Is “Nationalization by Stealth.” When government owns 10%, it doesn’t regulate for the people, it regulates to protect its own investment.

See this clearly… this is NOT about “saving American industry.” This is about the merger of state and corporate power. Now, every crisis, every “strategic necessity,” will justify more stakes, more control, more consolidation. This is not capitalism, this is not freedom. This is Babylon’s Beast tightening its grip on the pillars of the economy.

Expect announcements that other chipmakers will “partner” with the government. Expect defense contractors and big pharma to follow. And expect Wall Street to cheer every move.

