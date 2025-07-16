Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
26m

Trump says he doesn’t want CBDC but all it will take is one emergency and he will 100% support it. Especially cause it’ll let the Fed keep the system liquid and continue pumping the market

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William King's avatar
William King
23m

Trump doing work of FED so that the Elites will control the middle class slaves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture