Trump says: 'This is our moment': Trump urges GOP support for stablecoin, crypto clarity bills during Crypto Week. This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will consider the stablecoin GENIUS bill and the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. President Trump has repeatedly said he wants the U.S. to be the crypto capital of the world and said Tuesday, “Digital Assets are the FUTURE, and we are leading by a lot!”

Lets break this down.

THE GENIUS BILL & THE CLARITY ACT. What's REALLY Going On?

Stablecoin Legalization. The “GENIUS” bill sets the groundwork for government sanctioned stablecoins which are digital dollars backed by nothing but centralized power.

WHAT YOU ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO KNOW. These are issued by private companies, but regulated by the Fed.

The Digital Asset Market “Clarity” Act. (This is a MASK).

This gives federal agencies complete authority to define what is and isn't a digital security or commodity. (For years now I have warned of a system where everything will be "tokenized," and this is a MAJOR step in making that happen).

WHAT THIS REALLY MEANS. They’re replacing the fiat dollar with a new digital leash. And to sell it, they picked Trump, the loudest voice of “sovereignty” to repackage control as revolution.

Is this what you want? Thoughts? Comments?

Moreover, when Trump says… “This Is Our Moment,” to whom is he referring to?

