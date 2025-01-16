Lions.
Do you see this as I do?
Think about it. Collectively central banks continue to lower the purchasing power of the currency. Moreover, as they lower rates, this mechanism gets worse FASTER. In my opinion, devaluing the currency IS GRAND THEFT ON A WORLD WIDE, AND FRANKLY ON AN UNIMAGINABLE SCALE! Why isn't anyone talking about this? Rising prices …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.