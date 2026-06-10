Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Lulla buy's avatar
Lulla buy
39mEdited

Paedophilia, Rape, Sexual Assault is INTEGRALLY ABOUT POWER & CONTROL. That is why The Upper Echelons so Shrewdly use it as a Weapon. It is used to literally collapse Communities, People, Nations. Obvious to me. Yes & it is Evil.

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Mark Pezzini's avatar
Mark Pezzini
1h

Greg- Please Study MacroTrends 1978- COMMODITIES... As you always noted ✅️ WE HAVE ARRIVED.

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