GREGORY MANNARINO ON ‘ASSET-STRIPPED MIDDLE CLASS’ - CPI 4.2% HIGHEST SINCE 2023 - AI OVEREVALUATIONFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 10, 202645313ShareWorth watching.45313SharePrevious
Paedophilia, Rape, Sexual Assault is INTEGRALLY ABOUT POWER & CONTROL. That is why The Upper Echelons so Shrewdly use it as a Weapon. It is used to literally collapse Communities, People, Nations. Obvious to me. Yes & it is Evil.
Greg- Please Study MacroTrends 1978- COMMODITIES... As you always noted ✅️ WE HAVE ARRIVED.