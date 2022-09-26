Lions and friends!
I wanted to share this with you. I bought this car, pictured below, a few months ago. It had been sitting inside an enclosed trailer FOR 28 YEARS! Forgotten and neglected. It was in dire need of a lot of work. (This car has been a race car since the 70’s).
I took it all apart, put in a new engine, trans, suspension, braking system, gaug…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.