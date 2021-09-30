Lions.. On the 23rd I sent out a newsletter saying to “buy the banks,” especially GS and JPM- these have taken off since that time. I also recently, 2 days ago, said look for a pullback which should be bought.
I just wanted to being this to your attention as both GS and JPM are under a little pressure here today.
IMO again, regarding GS and JPM, I believ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.