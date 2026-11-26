LIONS! HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES!

For Thanksgiving, I want to put aside the stock market, the economy, politics, and all the noise that surrounds us each and every day.

Today, I simply want to say something to every single one of you.

THANK YOU!

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being here. Thank you for your friendship, your kindness, your encouragement, your trust, and for being part of this incredible community we have built together.

I want you to overstand something.

YOU ARE NOT JUST A NUMBER ON A SUBSCRIBER LIST.

You are people. Real people. With families, dreams, hopes, struggles, and challenges.

And every single one of you matters to me more than you know.

Over the years, we have been through so much together. We’ve experienced incredible highs, difficult lows, moments of uncertainty, and moments of extraordinary hope.

But through it all, one thing has remained constant.

WE HAVE EACH OTHER AND THIS COMMUNITY WE BUILT TOGETHER!

And Lions, that means more to me than you may ever realize.

Today, I also want to acknowledge those among us who may be having a difficult time.

Perhaps you are struggling financially.

Perhaps you are facing health challenges.

Perhaps you are missing someone you love.

Perhaps this Thanksgiving feels different because someone who once sat at your table is no longer there.

Or perhaps you are simply feeling alone.

If that’s you, I want you to remember something.

YOU ARE VALUED. YOU ARE APPRECIATED. YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN. AND YOU ARE LOVED.

And that brings me to something I believe with all my heart.

THE GREATEST WEALTH WE CAN EVER POSSESS IS NOT FOUND IN A BANK ACCOUNT, A STOCK PORTFOLIO, OR ANY MATERIAL POSSESSION.

It is found in love.

In kindness.

In compassion.

In the friendships we build.

In the lives we touch.

And in what we are willing to do for someone who may have nothing to offer us in return.

THAT IS REAL WEALTH, LIONS!

So this Thanksgiving, if you have the opportunity, reach out to someone.

Call a friend.

Check on a neighbor.

Share a meal.

Offer a kind word.

Help someone who may be struggling.

Sometimes the smallest act of kindness can make the biggest difference in another person’s life.

And remember, you never know what someone else may be going through.

BE THE REASON SOMEONE SMILES TODAY!

CHOOSE LOVE!

And Lions, never underestimate the power of that choice.

Today, whatever your circumstances, I hope you find a moment of peace, a reason to smile, and something beautiful to be thankful for.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, LIONS!

GM