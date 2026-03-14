Has Trump Predicted His Own Death? (It Certainly Appears That Way).
From Greg M
Lions…
Its not over. Its just getting started…
And it will not end until as Trump just said…
“THE WAR WILL NOT END UNTIL I FEEL IT IN MY BONES.”
(Lions… here, with that statement above, Trump may be predicting his own death).
And the fallout from this war will move BEYOND economic and energy shock.
Lions. This war has RAPIDLY become a multi-front event... and its still expanding.
Lions. This war is mutating outward rapidly… JUST AS WE SAID IT WOULD FROM DAY ONE..
This THING is rapidly becoming a broader systemic event and Lions… the board is not under control whatsoever.
GM
Well if you put yourself in the shoes of the Globalist Cabal Script writers and they need to gin up American Patriotism to recruit or sell the draft to ultimately goto war against China then yeah I could see some sort of wide spread False Flags that had that as part of the script. I also think the Globalists have their bets hedged and if America can't re-take world hegemony then they will take advantage of America being defeated broken up no more pesky Constitution and American complaining about their rights to deal with. As Greg says we are up against devilism here and the utmost thing is for people to talk about this stuff.
Demons don’t die . They just shed their husk and acquire a new one! Respect the watchers!