Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
2h

Well if you put yourself in the shoes of the Globalist Cabal Script writers and they need to gin up American Patriotism to recruit or sell the draft to ultimately goto war against China then yeah I could see some sort of wide spread False Flags that had that as part of the script. I also think the Globalists have their bets hedged and if America can't re-take world hegemony then they will take advantage of America being defeated broken up no more pesky Constitution and American complaining about their rights to deal with. As Greg says we are up against devilism here and the utmost thing is for people to talk about this stuff.

Reply
Share
Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
1h

Demons don’t die . They just shed their husk and acquire a new one! Respect the watchers!

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture