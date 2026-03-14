Lions…

Its not over. Its just getting started…

And it will not end until as Trump just said…

“THE WAR WILL NOT END UNTIL I FEEL IT IN MY BONES.”

(Lions… here, with that statement above, Trump may be predicting his own death).

And the fallout from this war will move BEYOND economic and energy shock.

Lions. This war has RAPIDLY become a multi-front event... and its still expanding.

Lions. This war is mutating outward rapidly… JUST AS WE SAID IT WOULD FROM DAY ONE..

This THING is rapidly becoming a broader systemic event and Lions… the board is not under control whatsoever.

GM