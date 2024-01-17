Exactly as we have expected…
The headlines are now being filled with propaganda directed at further demonizing Iran… The US and its coalition partners are HELL BENT on directly attacking Iran as we have covered repeatedly as of late. Expect direct US attacks on Iran to come soon.
Here is todays headline from CNBC.
‘Unprovoked violation’: Iran strik…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.