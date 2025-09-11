Hidden Banking Crisis. (A Backdoor Bailout Is Already In Place). But This Cannot Be Contained.
From Greg M
Lions…
The Balance Sheets…
What people already know…
Banks are loaded with long-dated Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities bought when rates were near zero. Now, with rates higher today, those assets are now worth far less. (On paper, they call it “unrealized losses,” but in truth, it’s trillions in vaporized capital).
What VERY Few People Know About…
