Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21
1h

Simba is still learning BUT I cannot be a lion living in cat terrain forever.

Reply
Share
David Becker's avatar
David Becker
1h

No. I was just ripped off $20,000 from a,fake sight forexfive.net!! Never use them they are a scam!! Gid bless everyone here.

Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture