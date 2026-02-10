Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Lynn's avatar
Nancy Lynn
4h

Two years ago left city, bought small farm w barn, home, amazing greenhouse, decent soil. All paid for and silver in the safe - planting, growing, preserving. Do SOMETHING everyday! Adds up!!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
4h

THEY SAY STRONG ECONOMY THEY MEAN: SAY WHATEVER TO DELAY THE INEVITABLE : DISCOVERY THEY ARE FULL OF SHxT….TOTALLY

WHATEVER THE HELL THE SWAMP RATS OF DC SAY…KNOW THEY DO NOT HAVE YOUR BEST IN MIND

THEY ARE ONLY VILE DECEPTIVE HOLLOW SHELLS…ATTEMPTING TO SQUEEZE OUT ONE MORE DAY OF “RELEVANCE”

PRAY

SEEK PEACE

BE GENEROUS

BE KIND

BUT DO NOT LET UR GUARD DOWN…NOT FOR A SECOND.

OORAH

.

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture