(MarketWatch)- About 1.1 million American homeowners are underwater on their mortgages, signaling a deepening crisis within the housing market.

That figure is the largest since early 2018 and is also up nearly 60% from 696,000 at the start of 2025, making it a significant jump.

Lions… Main Street is cracking, the household buffer is gone… and the strong economy narrative has cracked.

The US economy isn’t “strong.” It’s fragile, its BREAKING, and its being “held together” while coming apart by borrowing and #FAKE political narrative. (Illusion).

Lions. Banks/lenders are already setting up for a MASS foreclosure event.

Lions. JUST WAIT FOR IT! Because when, NOT IF, the next shock event hits… (job losses, business closures, industry failures, etc. will accelerate at a blinding pace. And NO ONE is ready for it.

No one except for this Pride.

GM