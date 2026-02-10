Housing Crisis 2.0 A Deepening Housing Crisis Will Worsen From Here. And No One Is Ready For It. (Except For...)
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)- About 1.1 million American homeowners are underwater on their mortgages, signaling a deepening crisis within the housing market.
That figure is the largest since early 2018 and is also up nearly 60% from 696,000 at the start of 2025, making it a significant jump.
Lions… Main Street is cracking, the household buffer is gone… and the strong economy narrative has cracked.
The US economy isn’t “strong.” It’s fragile, its BREAKING, and its being “held together” while coming apart by borrowing and #FAKE political narrative. (Illusion).
Lions. Banks/lenders are already setting up for a MASS foreclosure event.
Lions. JUST WAIT FOR IT! Because when, NOT IF, the next shock event hits… (job losses, business closures, industry failures, etc. will accelerate at a blinding pace. And NO ONE is ready for it.
No one except for this Pride.
Two years ago left city, bought small farm w barn, home, amazing greenhouse, decent soil. All paid for and silver in the safe - planting, growing, preserving. Do SOMETHING everyday! Adds up!!
THEY SAY STRONG ECONOMY THEY MEAN: SAY WHATEVER TO DELAY THE INEVITABLE : DISCOVERY THEY ARE FULL OF SHxT….TOTALLY
WHATEVER THE HELL THE SWAMP RATS OF DC SAY…KNOW THEY DO NOT HAVE YOUR BEST IN MIND
THEY ARE ONLY VILE DECEPTIVE HOLLOW SHELLS…ATTEMPTING TO SQUEEZE OUT ONE MORE DAY OF “RELEVANCE”
PRAY
SEEK PEACE
BE GENEROUS
BE KIND
BUT DO NOT LET UR GUARD DOWN…NOT FOR A SECOND.
OORAH
