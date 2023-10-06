Lions and friends.
I want to explain how a central bank, in this case, the Federal Reserve manipulates the stock market.
In my video blog we have covered multiple times that the Federal Reserve can continue to prop up the stock market by using three mechanisms.
The Fed. can buy more debt and keep bond yields suppressed.
The Fed. can buy stocks.
The Fed. can…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.