HUNKER DOWN! MASS LAYOFFS ARE COMING. (THIS IS WHAT IMMEDIATE ACTION YOU NEED TO TAKE). Mannarino

From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino
Oct 28, 2025
Lions…

PLEASE SHARE THE WORK.

Here is a link to the article I covered.

WAVES OF LAYOFFS ARE ABOUT TO HIT. BUT! THERE ARE THINGS YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT.

Lions… The current set of economic dynamics in play are screaming that massive US service sector and retail layoffs are dead ahead. Here’s the straight read, and the chain reaction to expect.

