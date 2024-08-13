Lions.

This is a re-post of a short article I wrote a while back, and its even MORE relevant today.

Please read this, make a copy of it, and if you would, share it.

GM

HYPER-ECONOMICS, HYPER-DEBT, AND ANOTHER GREAT DEPRESSION.

By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net

According to the Congressional Budget Office, US Debt is expected to exceed FIFTY-FOUR TRILLION…