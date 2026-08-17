Hypocrisy... Banning Chinese AI. Then Profiting From It. Mannarino
From Greg M
Lions. A change to our Freedom Platform is coming.
Current paid Lions will remain grandfathered in at their existing rate. (THAT WILL NOT CHANGE) you are locked.
With that, beginning September 1, Freedom Platform pricing for new subscribers will increase modestly to $6 monthly, or $45 yearly, from the current $5 monthly, and $40 yearly. Current subscribers to the free side… who upgrade by August 31… can also lock in the current $5 monthly or $40 annual price for as long as their subscription remains active.
Get in NOW before the change.
Click HERE: https://substack.com/@gregorymannarino
You can’t make this up “U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY CHRIS WRIGHT SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION WILL ANNOUNCE SOME MOVES IN THE COMING DAYS TO HELP REFINERS PRODUCE MORE FUEL, ADDING THAT THE SPR STILL HAS 300 MLN BARRELS IN IT AND WILL BE AT A HIGHER LEVEL BY THE END OF THE IRAN CONFLICT THAN BEFORE”