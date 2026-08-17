Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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PatriotSouthern
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You can’t make this up “U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY CHRIS WRIGHT SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION WILL ANNOUNCE SOME MOVES IN THE COMING DAYS TO HELP REFINERS PRODUCE MORE FUEL, ADDING THAT THE SPR STILL HAS 300 MLN BARRELS IN IT AND WILL BE AT A HIGHER LEVEL BY THE END OF THE IRAN CONFLICT THAN BEFORE”

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