My 1979 Gibson Les Paul Standard, Cherry Sunburst Did Sell. Thanks for the comments/interest!
From Greg M
THIS GUITAR WAS SOLD.
I am pondering selling my 1979 Gibson Les Paul Standard. This guitar is a virtual time capsule, original condition, investment grade. Scroll thru the pictures below.
I never play it, could use a new home. It is sad to see an instrument like this go un-played FOR YEARS- its the only reason why I am considering selling it.
Comes with …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.