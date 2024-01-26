Lions and friends!
SOOOOOOOOOO many of you have asked me to do this, SO I DID!
I just literally one minute ago, began gregory_mannarino_racing on Instagram.
I just posted my full run Drag Racing video from this Wednesday at Showtime Dragway in Florida.!
Please go check it out! And don’t forget to join!
I am going to be posting A LOT of cool racing stuff, tec…
