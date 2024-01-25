I just got back from Showtime Dragway in Clearwater FL. Its an 1/8th mile drag strip.

I ran a 5.47 second ET with a 1.21 second 60 foot time! I am VERY happy with that! Finally got the bugs worked out.

Below is a nice picture of me coming off the line with the front wheels in the air! This car is a 2017 COPO Camaro, it has a Supercharged 350 LSX engine.