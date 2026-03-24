Lions…

I want to share something with you.

When I was around 6 years old I lived on Long Island, NY.

My mom would take me and my sisters to a public pool often during the summer, and she had a standing rule… DO NOT GO INTO THE DEEP END OF THE POOL.

On one occasion, I decided to not listen to my mom… and I entered the deep end of the pool right next to a slide that was there.

I quickly drifted deep under the water, and I tried to get back up, but I couldn’t.

I looked up at the surface of the water. I remember the bright sun beaming high above, and the light on the water coming down to where I was under the water.

At this point I knew that I could not make it back up to the water surface and yes, I was afraid.

I held my breath for as long as I could, but then I couldn't hold it anymore. So I started “breathing in water.”

I began to feel very comfortable at this point, and a sense of pure peace, and calmness fell over me like nothing I have ever experienced since. Something incredible was happening.

The next thing I recall was a person, a lifeguard over me, doing something to me. I was lying on my back on the ground outside of the pool. I then remember being brought to the hospital by ambulance.

The doctors told my parents I had a “near death” experience… and it changed me.

Lions… to this day I wish that I could find that lifeguard who saved my life…

And if you are out there.

Thank you.

GM