Lions and friends…
IBM has done very well for us and just as in our oil and gas producers, people are writing to me and asking if they should pull profits…
I will say this.. as you all know, just 4 days ago I posted right here in this newsletter that I bought more IBM… I will not at this time be pulling profits.
BUT, as you also all know…
IT IS NEVER WRONG …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.