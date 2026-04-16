Lions…

(MarketWatch)-The IEA warns that Europe will run out of jet fuel in six weeks.

Two carriers just cut flights from their schedules.

Lufthansa and KLM are cutting flights as the war in Iran raises the risk of jet-fuel shortages across Europe.

International Energy Agency Executive Director said Thursday that Europe has “maybe six weeks or so of jet fuel left.”

He added that airlines may have to cancel flights “soon” if supplies continue to be upended by the conflict, which has resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

GM