Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
3h

Ha! We must be reading the same news sites today, literally just saw this...

You see the story about plastics for food production/packaging in scarce supply? Gonna be interesting...

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Birdwoman's avatar
Birdwoman
3h

Global Lockdown 2.0.

In 2009 Jesse Ventura interviewed Dr Rima Laibow who is hiding out in Panama. She said the global elites are going try & kill a large swatch of the population with vaccines because they were tired of sharing "their" resources with us.

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