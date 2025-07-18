Lions…

They are embedding stablecoins, corporate issued digital tokens, into the financial system with legal backing… digital chains, programming you into compliance.

(Reuters). The U.S. House has passed the Genius Act, alongside broader crypto-legislation measures. These bills will reach President Trump as soon as today for signing.

With Trump’s signature, it legally authorizes and embeds CORPORATE ISSUED STABLECOINS into the US financial system. This is NOT money. This is NOT cash. This is a permission slip OUTSIDE OF CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY. A programmable, trackable, digitally managed token of control.

What they have done is eliminate the so called “FedCoin” narrative, (unpopular), and replaced it with a backdoor CBDC… a token that functions exactly the same, but is issued through private channels. Still… digitally created, monitored, programmable, traceable. Babylon just changed the label not the goal. We the People now forced into digital control, stripped of financial privacy, trapped in a system that can reshape your spending, your freedom, your LIFE.

CORE OF THIS DECEPTION? This is WAY WORSE than a CBDC.

WHY?

Because a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as dangerous as it is, would still be bound (even loosely) to constitutional limits, subject to government oversight, legal recourse, and transparency demands…

But … what they just gave us is THE Trojan Horse… Privatized Digital Control with ZERO accountability.

STABLECOINS ARE THE BEAST WITH NO LEASH.

Lions… Here’s the horrifying truth. These digital tokens will be created by corporations, managed outside the Constitution.

OUTSIDE OF THE CONSTITUTION.

And you know what that means?

You won’t be dealing with your “elected” officials. You’ll be dealing with BlackRockCoin, JPMCoin, or VisaUSD… Digital tokens issued by private megacorps, sanctioned by the Fed, and untouchable by voters.

NO CHECKS. NO BALANCES.

This is not freedom. This is not innovation. This is the complete outsourcing of financial power to entities who already manipulate markets, already influence elections, already profit off war, poverty, and inflation, and now control your money flow, purchase permissions, and digital identity.

THE PSYOP.

They told the world they would stop CBDC… but what they actually did was just privatize it.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL FRACTURE.

Nowhere… nowhere in the US Constitution does it grant private corporations the right to issue currency backed or overseen by the Federal Reserve.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 clearly states… “The Congress shall have power… To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin…”

Only Congress has the constitutional authority to create lawful money.

Not BlackRock. Not Circle, Visa, or JPMorgan. And not a private stablecoin cartel wrapped in a Fed sanctioned cloak.

THIS IS ILLEGAL IN SPIRIT AND BY DESIGN.

What they’re doing now with stablecoins is outsourcing sovereign monetary power, privatizing the currency system, and circumventing constitutional oversight. They created a shadow monetary system, immune to Congress, court challenge, or public vote… a new backdoor financial system.

Lions… This NEW System has no constitutional precedent. It never went to the people, has zero direct accountability to the public AND Is being pushed through under cover of distraction.

