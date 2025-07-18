Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vic's avatar
Vic
2h

Without a doubt. It’s all about control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Big Moe's avatar
Big Moe
2h

I WILL NOT comply. This is bulls_it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture