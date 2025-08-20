Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
8h

Pond Scum

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Matlock's avatar
Matlock
8h

Typical Washington DC behavior. If you check a little deeper you will find this about most of the idiots we voted in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture