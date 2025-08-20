HEADLINE…

CNBC-U.S. President Donald Trump has spent at least $100 million on bonds since taking office, according to official filings.

By law, the U.S. president, vice president and other select officials must periodically declare “reportable transactions” to the OGE. The precise value of these dealings does not have to be reported.

LIONS…. THIS IS A MASSIVE CONFLICT OF INTEREST.

Why?

Let me break this down for you.

Trump has been buying US Treasuries since taking office, at least $100M worth, per the OGE, (OGE = US Office of Government Ethics disclosures).

Now… Bonds move inversely to interest rates. So if rates go down, bond prices go up.

EPIC Conflict of Interest Here…

As President, he’s calling for rate cuts. If the Fed follows, (whether out of political pressure, or coordinated narrative,), he personally profits MASSIVELY.

This isn’t just a textbook conflict of interest, it’s direct alignment between policy + personal portfolio.

Lions…

This IS the same game the elites always play, write the rules, then bet on the outcome they’re engineering.

Thoughts? Comments?

GM