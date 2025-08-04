Lions…

Trump’s BLS Shakeup? A Move to Censor An Already #FAKE Reality.

Trump set to name a replacement for the Bureau of Labor Statistics after he fired the last one for reporting abysmal economic data.

And the kicker?

The data reported, as bad as it was, the reality was MUCH WORSE.

The Firing Itself Tells the Story. Trump didn’t dispute the reality of the data, he punished the messenger. This is not leadership. This is manipulation of perception, straight from the authoritarian playbook.

Once the numbers themselves are political propaganda, WHICH THEY ARE, and there is no “truth” in official reports, WHICH THERE ALREADY ISN’T, only the illusion remains.

So Trust in Data Dies.

What's Coming?

Expect to see inflation readings magically improve, along with economic data across the board… while the real economy continues to deteriorate.

Prepare for illusion economics/FAKENESS on an EPIC scale . Be ready for the manipulation of numbers/data to match narrative.

Whomever Trump selects to report the now yet to faked even more data, WILL BE A TRAITOR TO THIS COUNTRY…

Truth will not come from Babylon. It will come from you, from me, from us.

GM