In my previous newsletter I informed you that I closed several positions with NICE gains..
NEVER LOSE SIGHT OF THIS…. your #1 job.. IS TO PULL PROFITS! Yes, we are still holding several positions, long dated options- expire in 2021 Not all of these should be expected to gain right away, sometimes we have to wait. Moreover, a few of these went out as "ea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.